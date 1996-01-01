Welcome to creative meeting space close to Reading train station.

The perfect space for your next team offsite or client workshop. Our tech-enabled spaces are designed to boost productivity and inspire collaboration. Choose from our versatile meeting spaces, including two 10-person meeting rooms, one 12-person boardroom, and a spacious 16-person training room.

All our meeting rooms are equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure seamless presentations and productive sessions. Enjoy 65" or 75" screens, best-in-class AV equipment with beamforming microphones and auto-pan/tilt cameras, and wireless display options for easy content sharing. The 4x1 metre write-on glass walls provide ample space for brainstorming, while soundproofing ensures privacy for your discussions. With individual climate control, abundant natural light, and ergonomic, comfortable seating, we've created the perfect environment for focus and creativity.

Coworking Area: A Stylish Alternative to Traditional Office Space

When you need a change of scenery, our quirky yet comfortable coworking area offers a refreshing alternative. It serves as a sanctuary from home-working and a flexible option for teams looking to collaborate regularly without the commitment of a serviced office. Surrounded by lush greenery and adorned with mid-century decor, our lounge exudes retro personality and style, creating an inspiring atmosphere for work and creativity.

At The Curious Lounge, we believe in fueling great ideas with great coffee. Our onsite amenities include locally-sourced barista coffee and specialty teas, perfect for keeping your team energized throughout the day. Our friendly staff provides five-star service with a warm, informal touch, ensuring your experience is both professional and comfortable.

We also have packages for teams that include flexible access to the workspace and use of dedicated meeting rooms. Please contact us to discuss your requirements. Looking to visit? You can find us here.