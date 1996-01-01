Meeting Rooms

& Coworking in Reading

Welcome to creative meeting space close to Reading train station.

The perfect space for your next team offsite or client workshop. Our tech-enabled spaces are designed to boost productivity and inspire collaboration. Choose from our versatile meeting spaces, including two 10-person meeting rooms, one 12-person boardroom, and a spacious 16-person training room.

All our meeting rooms are equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure seamless presentations and productive sessions. Enjoy 65" or 75" screens, best-in-class AV equipment with beamforming microphones and auto-pan/tilt cameras, and wireless display options for easy content sharing. The 4x1 metre write-on glass walls provide ample space for brainstorming, while soundproofing ensures privacy for your discussions. With individual climate control, abundant natural light, and ergonomic, comfortable seating, we've created the perfect environment for focus and creativity.

Coworking Area: A Stylish Alternative to Traditional Office Space

When you need a change of scenery, our quirky yet comfortable coworking area offers a refreshing alternative. It serves as a sanctuary from home-working and a flexible option for teams looking to collaborate regularly without the commitment of a serviced office. Surrounded by lush greenery and adorned with mid-century decor, our lounge exudes retro personality and style, creating an inspiring atmosphere for work and creativity.

At The Curious Lounge, we believe in fueling great ideas with great coffee. Our onsite amenities include locally-sourced barista coffee and specialty teas, perfect for keeping your team energized throughout the day. Our friendly staff provides five-star service with a warm, informal touch, ensuring your experience is both professional and comfortable.

We also have packages for teams that include flexible access to the workspace and use of dedicated meeting rooms. Please contact us to discuss your requirements. Looking to visit? You can find us here.

A meeting room with white tables, a brightly coloured sideboard and a giant TV

High spec comfortable meeting rooms

Whether you're hosting a client presentation, conducting a team strategy session, or running a training workshop, our spacious rooms won’t disappoint.

Amazing space, Amazing location, Amazing staff, Amazing service, Amazing character.... amazing... well you get the picture... Quirky and really efficient. The best co working space I have been to world wide, and I have been to many.
A boardroom with white tables, blue chairs and a giant screen.

Booking designed for you

Our online booking platform allows you to see meeting room availability and book directly. You can book our rooms by the hour to suit whatever session you are running.

Why Choose The Curious Lounge for Your Meeting Room Needs in Reading?

  • Prime location near Reading Station

  • High-tech facilities for seamless presentations

  • Flexible spaces for teams of all sizes

  • Inspiring environment to boost creativity

  • Affordable alternative to traditional office rentals

Book your Reading meeting room or coworking space today and experience the perfect blend of productivity and style at The Curious Lounge. Whether you're a small startup, a growing business, or an established corporation, our versatile spaces are designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

I can’t recommend The Curious Lounge enough to anyone who is looking for an alternative to working from home. Its a well-designed space with a great layout for hot desking, with modern amenities, great coffee and spacious meeting rooms that can be booked ad hoc.

OUR AMENITIES

A vintage coffee grinder to represent that we have a coffee shop

Onsite Coffee Shop

Our on-site coffee shop serves specialty teas and coffees and will deliver to your meeting room to ensure you can be at your most productive.

An image of a gramophone

Superfast Wi-Fi

Our WiFi is superfast, stable and reliable so you can focus on getting your work done or making that video call

A picture of vintage bikes to highlight that we have bike racks

Bike Racks

Hats off for reducing your carbon footprint and working those calves. We have secure bike racks for you to rest your chariot before you head home.

A horse and rider to show that we have local parking

Local Parking

Our preferred parking provider is Q Park at Chatham Place and we provide a discount code for pre-booking to access preferential rates. Only 400 metres away or under a five minute walk.

A vintage key to demonstrate that we have safe storage

Safe Storage

If you need to leave anything dear to you in a safe place we have secure day lockers available

A vintage bar of sop to demonstrate that we have showers

Showers

You’ll need to bring your own soap but we provide the towels. We have two shower rooms on the ground floor to help you freshen up for the day.

A vintage drawn fish to highlight our concierge service.

Concierge Service

Take advantage of our local knowledge and willingness to help. If you’re looking for somewhere to eat after you finish work, need recommendations on accommodation or where to find the shops just ask.

A vintage plant to show that we have lots of air purifying plants.

Biophilic Design

We have over 70 air purifying plants that we look after in our space. If you want to exercise your biophilic senses then simply inhale and exhale - recent studies have shown how natural light and foliage boosts your mood, your productivity and reduces stress 

 
An montage of vintage vehicles to highlight proximity to Reading train station.